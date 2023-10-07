Hawaiian Telcom commits to 40% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaiian Telcom and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaiian Telcom, visit hawaiiantel.com.

In 2022, Hawaiian Telcom set a target to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030. That’s in 7 years. Our team is developing a unique climate action plan to achieve this. A big part of this plan includes migrating our customers off our older copper network to our new fiber network, which allows us to provide them with better, more resilient service and retire outdated copper equipment. Retiring the copper reduces our energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Fiber is newer technology, it’s much more energy-efficient than copper. Studies show that compared to copper-based networks, optical fiber reduces energy consumption by up to 54%. We are studying the savings we can achieve but it’s clear that the more copper we can retire, the more energy we will save and the more emissions will be avoided.

Becoming a greener company is important to us because Hawaii is our home. It’s where our employees live, where we’re raising our families -- it’s not just a place where we do business. We believe it’s our shared responsibility to care for and honor the land – to Malama ‘Aina. It’s the right thing to do. As a company that has served Hawaii for 140 years, taking action to become a greener, more sustainable company is part of our commitment to Hawaii and to our communities. We’ll continue modernizing our facilities, equipment and fleet of vehicles. Our growing fiber network offers a superior experience – our 100% fiber internet offers the fastest download speed in Hawaii -- and it is better for the planet. It’s a win-win.

For more information, visit hawaiiantel.com.