Get involved and preserve Hawaii’s wildlife with the Hawaii Wildlife Fund and Malama Hawaii

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaiʻi Wildlife Discovery Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaiʻi Wildlife Discovery Center, visit www.hawaiiwildlifediscoverycenter.org.

Learn how you can help protect Hawaiʻiʻs native wildlife and assist local communities in their work to restore native habitat. Join Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund in the field and in the Hawaiʻi Wildlife Discovery Center where you can learn more about how to be a responsible visitor.

For more information: www.hawaiiwildlifediscoverycenter.org

About Hawai’i Wildlife Fund:

Founded in 1996, Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of Hawaiʻi’s wildlife. They protect native species and habitats and provide environmental education opportunities for our community members and visitors.

HWF’s mission is to protect native wildlife, focusing on coastal and marine wildlife species across Hawaiʻi, including the hawksbill sea turtle (honuʻea) and the Hawaiian green sea turtle (honu), and many other species.

They engage and inspire our communities, keiki (kids) and volunteers in education, outreach, marine debris removal,c onservation, research, and advocacy campaigns to keep Hawaiʻi alive and wild.

They launched the Hawaiʻi Wildlife Discovery Center in partnership with Brookfield Properties at Whalers Village and NOAAʻs Humpback Whale Sanctuary in October 2021.Web script: (please provide a description of your segment that will accompany the video Learn how you can help protect Hawaiʻiʻs native wildlife and assist local communities in their work to restore native habitat. Join Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund in the field and in the Hawaiʻi Wildlife Discovery Center where you can learn more about how to be a responsible visitor.