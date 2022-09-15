Lāna‘i Culture & Heritage Center boosts visitor respect with Lāna‘i Guide App

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau, visit https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org.

The Hawai’i Tourism Authority (HTA) is proud to support community organizations across our state in an effort to perpetuate Hawaiʻi’s natural and cultural resources, while honoring its people and heritage.

“Hawaiʻi, the visitor industry, and the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority are all in a time of huliau (transformative change), in which an accelerated shift toward destination management is necessary in order for tourism to properly support the revitalization of our communities and economy in a more meaningful and reciprocal way,” says HTA President and CEO John De Fries.

As part of HTA’s commitment to Mālama Kuʻu Home (care for my beloved home), a number of HTA programs such as the Community Enrichment, Aloha ʻĀina, Kūkulu Ola and Mālama Hawaiʻi programs demonstrate that focus on destination management and empower the community to have a greater voice in tourism’s future.

There is an incredible opportunity for tourism management so both residents and our home can thrive. This is the goal of each county’s Destination Management Action Plan – to rebuild, redefine, and reset tourism for Hawai’i’s communities.

As part of the Destination Management Action Plan process on Lāna’i, the Lāna’i Culture and Heritage Center secured HTA support to update its innovative Lāna’i Guide App, a free educational resource that debuted in 2016. The app helps users, both visitors and residents alike, learn more about points of interest around the island, with an interactive map and a wealth of information about Lāna’i’s rich history and vibrant culture. Some of its features include Live View, which lets users interact with places and artifacts, bringing them to life through augmented reality and multimedia, and alert messages when visitors stray into areas that are not appropriate or safe to visit. The community finds that bringing Lāna’i’s heritage landscape and cultural legacy to life on the app helps visitors – and even residents – appreciate and respect their island, promoting greater understanding and more conscientious behavior.

Learn more about Lāna’i at lanaichc.org or download the Lāna’i Guide App for free at lanaiguideapp.org, the App Store, or Google Play.