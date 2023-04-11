Come play soccer with Hawaii United Football Club

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaii United Football Club and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaii United Football Club, visit https://hawaiiunited.org/.

Three years ago, during COVID, Hawaii United Football Club was established. Hawaii United Football Club originally began with only two kids, but it has since grown to 270. Every weekday from 4 to 6 p.m., they gather at Kapiolani Park to practice, and have games on the weekend.

Hawaii United Football Club focuses on the technical, tactical, physical, and psychological domains which assist in their athletes’ skill. To give their young athletes the best exposure possible, they’ve selected coaches who have experience playing soccer for NCAA Division 1 teams and include coaches from Germany, Japan, England, Guatemala, Brazil, and other countries.

For more information, visit hawaiiunited.org or on Facebook @hawaiiunited.org and Instagram @hawaiiunited767.