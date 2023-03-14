Take a tour or volunteer at Leilani Farm Sanctuary

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaiʻi Tourism Japan and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaiʻi Tourism Japan, visit https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org.

Leilani Farm Sanctuary is a non-profit organization, home to nearly three hundred rescued animals, including goats, chickens, rabbits, ducks, donkeys, geese, deer, cats, pigs, sheep, turkeys, guinea pigs, tortoises, and a cow. The Sanctuary provides educational programs for school groups and special-needs visitors and offers tours and humane education to the general public. The sanctuary is home to 16 different species of animals; they are extremely friendly. They love to interact with humans.

For more information, visit leilanifarmsanctuary.org or on Facebook @leilanifarmsanctuary and Instagram @leilanifarmsanctuary.