Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi inspires the community to care for our coastlines

Inspired by their good friends Sustainable Coastlines in New Zealand, Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi decided to take keeping our beaches clean into their own hands while making the work fun. What they’ve learned along the way is that cleanups can only do so much. They now utilize their cleanups to inspire better consumer behaviors and continued coastal stewardship.

