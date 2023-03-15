Kupu builds a brighter future for Hawaiʻi’s youth

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaiʻi Tourism Japan and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaiʻi Tourism Japan, visit https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org.

Each year, Kupu offers hundreds of service opportunities that create positive environmental, cultural and community impact across Hawaiʻi and the Pacific region. Kupu offers summer and year long positions. All participants serve alongside experts, receiving valuable mentorship, and hands-on experience. These programs are ideal for youth ages 16-24 who are eager to spend time outdoors and seek educational support — through a high school education equivalency certificate, or earning college credit and education awards.

For more information, visit www.kupuhawaii.org.