ʻĀina Hoʻōla Initiative restores the wetlands in Hilo

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaiʻi Tourism Japan and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaiʻi Tourism Japan, visit https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/.

ʻĀina Hoʻōla Initiative helps to restore the wetland habitat for endemic waterbirds that are endangered or threatened at Lokowaka, Kiʻonakapahu and Akahi fishponds in Hilo, Hawaiʻi. They offer weekly community workdays that involve removing invasive non-native plants and replacing the area with native ones.

For more information on how to get involved and to learn more, visit their Facebook @aina.hoola.initiative.