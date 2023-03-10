Help restore the Ala Wai Canal with Honolulu Festival and the Genki Ala Wai Project

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaiʻi Tourism Japan and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaiʻi Tourism Japan, visit https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/

The Honolulu Festival Foundation is pleased to announce a collaborative partnership with the Genki Ala Wai Project, a nonprofit that aims to use bioremediation technology to make the Ala Wai Canal fishable and swimmable by 2026.

In addition to a memorable cultural exchange experience, people can also make an impactful difference in the Ala Wai’s water clarity while enjoying the Honolulu Festival’s many activities.

The Genki Ala Wai Project will be proving Genki Balls for donors at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center on March 11 and 12. Attendees of the Honolulu Festival can also toss the Genki Balls into the canal at set stations along the Ala Wai Promenade.

Genki Balls are mudballs that contain Efficient Microorganisms (EM) which help to digest sludge accumulated at the bottom of waterways. The beneficial microbes inside of the Genki Ball help to oxygenate water. In time, the water becomes clearer and more hospitable to wildlife.

Be sure to stop by the Genki Ala Wai Project booth at the 27th Annual Honolulu Festival this March 11-12!

To learn about the Genki Ala Wai Project, visit genkialawai.org or on Facebook and Instagram @genkialawaiproject. For more information on the Honolulu Festival, visit www.honolulufestival.com or on Facebook @HonoluluFestival and Instagram @honfestival.

