Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park teaches visitors how to mālama Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park protects some of the most unique geological, biological, and cherished cultural landscapes in the world. Extending from sea level to 13,680 feet, the park encompasses the summits of two of the world’s most active volcanoes - Kīlauea and Mauna Loa - and is a designated International Biosphere Reserve and UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Jessica Ferracane from Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park shares with us the programs that teach visitors how to mālama Hawai’i and the careful preparation visitors can take to make their visit a great trip!

For more information, visit www.nps.gov/hawaiivolcanoes.

