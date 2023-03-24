Hawaii Tourism Japan encourages Japanese visitors to malama Hawaii

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawai’i Tourism Japan and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawai’i Tourism Japan, visit https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org.

Japan has long been Hawai’i’s largest source of international visitors. While the COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduced the number of visitor arrivals from Japan, Hawai’i Tourism Japan (HTJ) continues to leverage the regions’ longstanding ties to advance tourism recovery efforts in 2023.

HI Now host Rachel Pacarro is joined by Eric Takahata from Hawai’i Tourism Japan as he shares with us an update on Japan tourism in Hawaii and how mālama is a mutual value highly held in Japan!

For more information, visit www.allhawaii.jp.