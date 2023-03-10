When we care for plants, we care for each other

When we care for plants, we care for each other

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, visit https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/.

The National Tropical Botanical Garden (NTBG) is dedicated to the perpetuation of tropical plants, ecosystems, and cultural heritage. They lead with an approach called biocultural conservation, integrating Indigenous science and centering our community to make a difference for tropical plants.

Their network of five botanical gardens, preserves and research facilities encompasses nearly 2,000 acres with locations in Hawaii and Florida. Thousands of species from throughout the tropical world have been gathered, through field expeditions, collaborations with other institutions and researchers, to form a living collection that is unparalleled anywhere.

For more information, visit ntbg.org or on Facebook @saveplants and Instagram @ntbg.