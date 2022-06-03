Mālama I Nā Honu teaches community, keiki to care for turtles thanks to HTA support

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, visit https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/what-we-do/hta-programs.

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA) is proud to support community organizations across our state in an effort to perpetuate Hawaiʻi’s natural and cultural resources, while honoring its people and heritage.

“Hawaiʻi, the visitor industry, and the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority are all in a time of huliau (transformative change), in which an accelerated shift toward destination management is necessary in order for tourism to properly support the revitalization of our communities and economy in a more meaningful and reciprocal way,” says HTA President and CEO John De Fries.

As part of HTA’s commitment to Mālama Kuʻu Home (care for my beloved home), a number of HTA programs such as the Community Enrichment, Aloha ʻĀina, Kūkulu Ola and Mālama Hawaiʻi programs demonstrate that focus on destination management and empower the community to have a greater voice in tourism’s future.

There is an incredible opportunity for tourism management so both residents and our home can thrive. This is the goal of each county’s Destination Management Action Plan – to rebuild, redefine, and reset tourism for Hawaiʻi’s communities.

To the average bystander who sees a honu (sea turtle) basking on Kūkaeʻōhiki Beach (commonly referred to as Turtle Beach or Laniākea), it may seem natural to want to approach the amazing animal, maybe even touch it. It may not be obvious that doing so is a serious crime that threatens to alter the animals’ behavior, in violation of federal and state laws protecting endangered species. And while the red cords set up by Mālama I Nā Honu volunteers keep people at least 10 feet away from honu, that’s its last line of defense. Since 1999, the North Shore, Oʻahu-based nonprofit organization has sought to promote respectful behavior towards honu through education, public awareness and conservation. With support from the HTA, they’ve been able to take their efforts to Hawaiʻi’s schools. They teach the next generation how to mālama (care for) turtles, which starts with keeping shores free of litter that can wash into honu habitats. And because children are often influential voices in their own families, Mālama I Nā Honu’s work has an ever-expanding impact in the community, educating and improving behaviors to keep honu safe.

Donate, volunteer or learn more at malamanahonu.org.