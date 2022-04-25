Mālama Maunalua helps restore this bay with HTA support

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and its community programs, visit hawaiitourismauthority.org/what-we-do/hta-programs.

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA) is proud to support community organizations across our state in an effort to perpetuate Hawaiʻi’s natural and cultural resources, while honoring its people and heritage.

“Hawaiʻi, the visitor industry, and the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority are all in a time of huliau (transformative change), in which an accelerated shift toward destination management is necessary in order for tourism to properly support the revitalization of our communities and economy in a more meaningful and reciprocal way,” says HTA President and CEO John De Fries.

As part of HTA’s commitment to Mālama Kuʻu Home (care for my beloved home), a number of HTA programs such as the Community Enrichment, Aloha ʻĀina, Kūkulu Ola and Mālama Hawaiʻi programs demonstrate that focus on destination management and empower the community to have a greater voice in tourism’s future.

There is an incredible opportunity for tourism to be better managed so that both residents and our home can thrive. This is the goal of each county’s Destination Management Action Plan – to rebuild, redefine and reset tourism for Hawaiʻi’s communities.

Mālama Maunalua, a community-based nonprofit committed to conserving and restoring a healthy and productive Maunalua Bay, is an organization working to address human impacts on the environment. With support from HTA, Mālama Maunalua was able to partner with the state Division of Aquatic Resources to transplant 6,000 hawaʻe maoli (native collector urchins) that eat invasive algae in the bay. After volunteers clear the algae, the hungry hawaʻe maoli will help make sure it doesn’t come back. This solution will help maintain the progress Mālama Maunalua’s volunteers have made – an innovative approach that would’ve been out of reach without HTA support.

Visit malamamaunalua.org to find out how you can support Mālama Maunalua.