Kupu Hawaiʻi helps to protect Pololū through a pilot program born out of DMAP

The Hawai’i Tourism Authority (HTA) is proud to support community organizations across our state in an effort to perpetuate Hawaiʻi’s natural and cultural resources, while honoring its people and heritage.

“Hawaiʻi, the visitor industry, and the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority are all in a time of huliau (transformative change), in which an accelerated shift toward destination management is necessary in order for tourism to properly support the revitalization of our communities and economy in a more meaningful and reciprocal way,” says HTA President and CEO John De Fries.

As part of HTA’s commitment to Mālama Kuʻu Home (care for my beloved home), a number of HTA programs such as the Community Enrichment, Aloha ʻĀina, Kūkulu Ola and Mālama Hawaiʻi programs demonstrate that focus on destination management and empower the community to have a greater voice in tourism’s future.

There is an incredible opportunity for tourism management so both residents and our home can thrive. This is the goal of each county’s Destination Management Action Plan – to rebuild, redefine, and reset tourism for Hawai’i’s communities.

Kupu Hawaiʻi is a Honolulu-based 501(c)(3) non-profit established in 2007 to preserve the land while empowering youth through hands-on training in conservation, sustainability, and environmental education for young adults, with the goal of fostering the next generation of environmental and cultural stewards. Kupu is honored to play a role in the community-led effort to care for Pololū and help those who visit do so safely and responsibly. In partnership with Nā Ala Hele, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, and under the leadership of members of the North Kohala community, these trail stewards will continue to mitigate tourism impacts and protect this special place.

To learn more visit kupuhawaii.org.