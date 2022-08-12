Kipuka Olowalu shows how HTA’s Mālama Hawaiʻi Program can succeed in educating visitors

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, visit https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/what-we-do/hta-programs

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA) is proud to support community organizations across our state in an effort to perpetuate Hawaiʻi’s natural and cultural resources, while honoring its people and heritage.

“Hawaiʻi, the visitor industry, and the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority are all in a time of huliau (transformative change), in which an accelerated shift toward destination management is necessary in order for tourism to properly support the revitalization of our communities and economy in a more meaningful and reciprocal way,” says HTA President and CEO John De Fries.

As part of HTA’s commitment to Mālama Kuʻu Home (care for my beloved home), a number of HTA programs such as the Community Enrichment, Aloha ʻĀina, Kūkulu Ola and Mālama Hawaiʻi programs demonstrate that focus on destination management and empower the community to have a greater voice in tourism’s future.

There is an incredible opportunity for tourism management so both residents and our home can thrive. This is the goal of each county’s Destination Management Action Plan – to rebuild, redefine, and reset tourism for Hawaiʻi’s communities.

Kipuka Olowalu is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the Native Hawaiian cultural site, Olowalu Valley, and is a participant in the HTA’s Mālama Hawaiʻi Program, encouraging visitors and residents to make a positive impact by volunteering. As part of its mission to cultivate cultural and environmental connectivity for all, volunteers participate in a variety of efforts – working in loʻi (kalo patch), clearing invasive species from the forest, making dyes with native flowers, testing the stream for water purity, among many other activities – that help preserve the area. And because Kipuka Olowalu infuses every activity with respect and aloha for the culture and ʻāina - from an oli (chant) at arrival to a departure mahalo - volunteers from all over the world come out of the experience raving about what they’ve learned. Not just respect, but a deeper understanding and affection for Hawaiʻi, which they’ve had a hand in preserving.

