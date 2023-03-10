Honolulu Festival returns for a fun, culture and excitement-filled weekend from March 10 to March 12

The 27th Annual Honolulu Festival, a diverse celebration of Pacific Rim culture is returning for a weekend of exciting activities, performances and events for the public to enjoy for free, March 10-12.

The Honolulu Festival welcomes the return of its signature events, highlighted by the Grand Parade, the Nagaoka Fireworks Show over Waikiki Beach, and a weekend of cultural performances and exhibits at the Hawai’i Convention Center, Ala Moana Center, and Waikiki Beach Walk.

The highly anticipated festival is one of Hawai’i’s largest cultural exchange celebrations and features a wide variety of traditional, contemporary, and indigenous cultural performances from Hawai’i, Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan, Australia, the Philippines, the mainland U.S., Europe, and South America.

The weekend of events, cultural performances and exhibits are free and open to the public.

