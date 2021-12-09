Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaii Symphony Orchestra and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, visit https://www.myhso.org/.

The Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra returns to in-person concerts at the Hawaii Theatre Center and the Blaisdell Concert Hall. We welcome audiences back as a more innovative, versatile, and mission-driven institution, strengthened by the lessons of a global pandemic.

This new season allows us to anticipate an even more prosperous musical journey that allows our ‘ohana to gather for live performances. Our changing world allowed us to completely rethink how we program and reflect on the upheaval and uncertainty we experienced in society and our own lives.

Halekulani Masterworks Season highlights include Stravinsky’s Firebird, Milhaud’s Creation of the World, Handel’s Messiah, Copland’s Appalachian Spring, Brahms Symphony No. 2, Mozart’s Requiem, and The Planets by Gustav Holst.

