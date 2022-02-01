Hawaii Symphony Orchestra energizes the community with music, plus launch of Hapasymphony series

The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra has been busy giving back to the community by performing live music!

On February 4, 2022, the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra will be launching their Hapasymphony series which combines their amazing orchestra and the amazing, incredibly talented artists in Hawaii. “A little bit of classical music, a little bit of Hawaiian music, all in a performance under 90 minutes at the Hawaii Theatre,” says Executive Director Dave Moss. They’ll kick off the series with the legendary Makana Sons!

