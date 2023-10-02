Sign up for Climate Crew Cohort V today

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaii State FCU and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaii State FCU, visit https://www.hawaiistatefcu.com/

The Climate Crew is a program Blue Planet created to get high school students across Hawaii actively involved in addressing the climate crisis. This unique 7-month learning experience combines professional development training and hands-on learning opportunities to build a deepened understanding of the complexities surrounding the climate challenge.

With guidance from mentors, Climate Crew members are tasked with completing Climate Actions, which are self-directed projects that addresses climate change in their own communities.

To date, 44 students have graduated from the program, completing 190 unique climate actions.

High school students can learn more or apply before October 8, 2023 by scanning the QR code or visiting, blueplanetfoundation.org/program/climate-crew.

