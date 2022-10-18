Parents And Children Together helps families break the cycle of domestic violence and abuse

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaii State FCU and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaii State FCU, visit https://www.hawaiistatefcu.com/

Parents And Children Together envisions a world that is free from violence and abuse where everyone can realize their fullest potential. Through its social and educational programs in five areas of focus, the local service agency helps over 15,000 parents, children, individuals and families every year. If you or someone you know is in danger, call the domestic violence hotline at 808-526-2200 where help is available 24/7.

