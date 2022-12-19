Kristi Yamaguchi’s Always Dream provides the gift of literacy to Hawaii’s keiki

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaii State FCU and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaii State FCU, visit https://www.hawaiistatefcu.com.

As a mother and a children’s author, Kristi Yamaguchi felt compelled to direct the focus of Always Dream and to make early childhood literacy in under-served communities her core mission. Always Dream is focused on building awareness around the importance of in-home reading and on empowering low-income families with the tools necessary to level the playing field. We do this by providing access to high-quality books in the home via 21st century technology, all while engaging parents to become active participants in their child’s everyday learning.

It is their hope that every child achieves the potential to reach for their dreams. For more information, visit www.alwaysdream.org