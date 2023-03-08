Hawaii State FCU’s Investing in Education Program enhances learning in Hawaii Public Schools

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaii State FCU and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaii State FCU, visit https://www.hawaiistatefcu.com.

Since 2009, Hawaii State FCU’s Investing in Education program has awarded more than 800 grants totaling nearly $400,000 to Hawaii Department of Education public school classroom teachers across the state. Schools like Kaimuki High School have used these teacher grants to provide their students with better access to hands-on learning. Special Education teacher Tui Moe worked with her students to create a school garden with the help of planters and a composter that were purchased through the Investing in Education program. Not only has this helped to enhance her community-based education curriculum, but the school is now working with Hawaii State FCU’s financial education program to provide financial literacy classes to students.

This year’s Investing in Education program is accepting applications for teacher grants now through April 1. For more information, visit www.HawaiiStateFCU.com.