Habilitat has helped rebuild lives in the community for over 50 years

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaii State FCU and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaii State FCU, visit www.hawaiistatefcu.com

Habilitat has been rebuilding lives in the therapeutic community for over 50 years with a variety of workforce development programs that gives participants the invaluable opportunity to develop good work habits, while cultivating marketable skills that lead to positions in high demand fields earning a living wadge.

Help them continue to save lives this holiday season by purchasing your Christmas tree from Habilitat! When you purchase your tree through Habilitat all of the proceeds go directly to their programs.

For more information, visit www.habilitat.com and on Facebook and Instagram @habilitat