Prevent childhood lead poisoning from happening to your keiki and ohana

Prevent childhood lead poisoning from happening to your keiki and ohana

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaii State Department of Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaii State Department of Health, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/cshcn/

Childhood lead poisoning happens in Hawaiʻi and can cause lifelong health problems. The Hawaii State Department of Health’s Hawaii Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program (HI-CLPPP) has extensive public health services to prevent childhood lead poisoning and to help families of children that have been exposed to lead.

HI Now host Rachel Pacarro discusses with Hawaiʻi Department of Health’s State Toxicologist, Dr. Diana Felton, more about HI-CLIPP and DOH’s efforts to reduce childhood lead poisoning.

For more information, visit lead.hawaii.gov and on Instagram @leadfreehi.

Copyright 2023 KHNL. All rights reserved.