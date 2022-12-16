How to support the development of your two year old child

Two-year-old’s go through major motor, intellectual, social and emotional changes. Children at this age can understand much more speech than they can express which contributes to emotions and behaviors that are difficult for parents to interpret. They’re eager to do things on their own, but they’re beginning to discover that they’re expected to follow certain rules.

Everyone talks about the “Terrible Twos” because this is the stage where parents often observe rapid shifts in a child’s mood and behaviors and the difficulty dealing with them. The difficulty of this normal development can lead to inappropriate behavior, frustration, and out-of-control feelings and tantrums. These changes, however challenging, are a normal part of development.

The CDC has developed family friendly books, tip sheets, and apps for families to help better understand the development of a two-year-old. For more information, visit www.keikicheckup.com.