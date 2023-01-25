Feeding the future generation

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaii State Department of Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaii State Department of Health, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/wic/.

WIC is for low-income pregnant and post-partum women, infants, and children up to age 5 who are at nutritional risk. There are a total of 26 WIC clinics located statewide and administered by the WIC Services Branch under the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health.

Families with young children who may not qualify for SNAP can turn to WIC for help with nutrition and breastfeeding information, referrals to other services, and electronic benefits for food.

For more information, visit health.hawaii.gov/wic.