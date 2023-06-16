Hawaii Pacific Neuroscience partners with The Shelter to bring hope to Hawaii’s homeless

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaii Pacific Neuroscience and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaii Pacific Neuroscience, visit hawaiineuroscience.com.

Hawaii Pacific Neuroscience partners with The Shelter to care for homeless single mothers and children in Hawaii.

Homelessness is a huge problem in Hawaii. Recently, HUD ranked Hawaii #2 in the United States per capita rate of homelessness. Yet, no active and complete solution currently exists to address and curb the problem. However, the recent model created by The Shelter, confirms that a faith-based approach using dome like structures can make a difference providing transitional housing for homeless mothers and their children. Since the program started in December of 2018, The Shelter has helped 26 families and 48 children on their journeys of hope and housing.

