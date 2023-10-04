HMSA celebrates 85 years of caring for Hawaii

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaii Medical Service Association and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaii Medical Service Association, visit https://www.hmsa.com

The Hawaii Medical Service Association is proud to celebrate its 85th anniversary of serving its members and the people of Hawaii.

“People here grow up with HMSA. It’s the safety and security of knowing you’re going to be taken care of when you need it most,” said HMSA President and CEO Mark M. Mugiishi, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Local roots

HMSA was founded in 1938 by social workers to assist those who were unable to afford health care. It all started when Margaret Catton, a nurse, proposed the creation of a nonprofit community-based organization for prepaid health care coverage.

HMSA opened its doors on June 1, 1938. Back then, HMSA served 671 members. Today, HMSA serves more than 770,000 people.

Here with you

For the past 85 years, HMSA has navigated significant changes in the industry while continuing to protect the health of its members. For example, HMSA was there for its members when the catastrophic tsunami hit Hilo on April 1, 1946. Most recently, HMSA provided more than $175 million in COVID-19-related financial relief to members, employers, providers, and communities.

HMSA works diligently with its stakeholders to improve the health of Hawaii. Their impact includes:

· Members: HMSA serves its members with quality, choice, and convenience.

· Employees: Nearly 1,300 employees support members, employers, providers, and the health of Hawaii.

· Employers: Their affordability goal benefited Hawaii’s employers by keeping premiums relatively flat during the pandemic and lowering administrative spending to 5%.

· Providers: HMSA’s network in Hawaii contains 7,500 physicians, three health systems, and nine provider organizations, as well as urgent care providers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

Members and prospective members can visit an HMSA Center in Honolulu, Pearl City, Kahului, or Hilo, or the Lihue office for in-person support. Learn more at hmsa.com/contact.