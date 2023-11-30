Hawaiʻi Gas provides safe, affordable, reliable energy solutions to our community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaiʻi Gas and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaiʻi Gas, visit www.hawaiigas.com.

SNG stands for Synthetic Natural Gas, and its different than the natural gas that you might find elsewhere in the world. Since Hawaii has no naturally occurring natural gas, Hawaiʻi Gas produces SNG from a petroleum by-product called naphtha. While SNG is created artificially, its properties are like that of natural gas and has considerably less impact on the environment than other energy sources like oil and coal.

On Oʻahu, SNG travels through 1,100 miles to thousands of homes and businesses. And its actually ends up being a diverse mix of fuel types: a mix of synthetic natural gas (SNG), renewable natural gas (RNG), liquid natural gas (LNG), and up to 15% hydrogen. Its often said that hydrogen—a clean, zero-emissions fuel—will be the clean energy source of the future. Hawaiʻi Gas has been using hydrogen in their utility fuel mix for many years, in fact, more utility hydrogen than any other utility company in the nation.

