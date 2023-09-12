Good Energy Kitchen with Nami Kaze Hawaii

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaii Gas and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaii Gas, visit https://www.hawaiigas.com/

Nami Kaze Hawaii is a part of Ikigai Hospitality Group. Under the culinary director of Chef and Owner, Jason Peel, Nami Kaze Hawaii is created with a farmer-focused approach. Having worked in the industry for over 25 years in various managerial capacities, Chef Peels believes that the source of our food and the farmers and purveyors dedicated to growing the food is the most important. He thinks that a critical aspect of the work he does as a chef and restaurateur is building relationships with the farmers and purveyors who have dedicated their lives to growing and providing the produce for their menus. It’s an ongoing partnership, and without their support, Chef Peel shares that he would not be able to dream and create in his kitchen.

Nami Kaze Hawaii is purposefully closed on Mondays and Tuesdays each week, so he can be intentional about visiting the farms and fish ponds, to forage, dive, and educate himself and the team on the produce and products that he’ll be using for the menu each week, along with connecting deeper to the people and produce of our island home. These weekly visits to the farms and fish ponds allow him to learn the needs and goals of our farmers and purveyors firsthand, collaborating and discussing solutions for how we can continue to best work together and support our shared passion for Hawaii, its produce, and food.

For more information, visit namikaze.com and on Instagram @namikazehawaii.

Copyright 2023 KHNL. All rights reserved.