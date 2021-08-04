Revitalizing Hawaii’s Economy With The House of Mana Up

Sponsored by Kamaʻāina Economic Recovery

For The House of Mana Up, the returns of visitors to Hawaii means the return of its ability to grow its business. The store offers food, gifts, clothing and more.

Prior to the pandemic, the vast majority of its sales were physical transactions at its brick-and-mortar store in Royal Hawaiian Center. After lockdown, the business saw a massive shift; 80% of its sales were online. In addition, Mana Up has seen a boom in mainland customers, with 40% of its total sales coming from the mainland. This has given it the opportunity to focus on its digital marketplace so it can meet demand online.

This reflects larger trends across the state as it opens up. Online shopping has become markedly more popular, so small businesses are turning to the internet to make profits and feed back into the local economy.

For more information: houseofmanaup.com, on Twitter @manauphi and on Instagram and Facebook @manauphawaii