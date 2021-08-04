Kualoa Ranch Respects the Past and Feeds the Present

Sponsored by Kamaʻāina Economic Recovery

Kualoa Ranch is famous for its tours and the movies that shoot there, but it is also committed to sustainable agriculture and preserving the Hawaiian land for generations to come. That’s because Director of Diversified Agriculture and Land Stewardship Taylor Kellerman says that he and his team are stewards of the land above all else.

“Respect for history and culture is paramount to an operation like this,” said Kellerman. “By having respect for the past and for those who came before us, that’s really the only true pono way to carry us into the future.”

Kualoa has implemented many initiatives to increase the sustainability of their agriculture, including planting trees in a pasture where cattle currently graze. It put cages around the trees, allowing them to grow while still keeping the land grazeable. Over time, the goal is to plant trees throughout the valley which will reintroduce a native species to the land while providing shade for the cows.

Another sustainability practice Kualoa uses is called “high-intensive grazing,” in which cattle are moved to different pastures every couple of days in order to prevent erosion and feed the cows the healthiest grass from each pasture.

One of the ranch’s most beloved attractions is its zipline. Not only is the seven-tier zipline fun for visitors, but it is also good for the land.

“What we really like about ziplines is that they allow you to share the property with guests, however, the footprint is really small. It’s basically small towers that are hiked between, and yet, they’re enjoying it from above, so there’s very little environmental impact.”

For more information: https://www.kualoa.com/ and on Instagram @kualoagrown