The Hawaii Department of Health encourages everyone to get vaccinated and stay safe against COVID

The Hawaii Department of Health encourages everyone to get vaccinated and stay safe against COVID

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaii Department of Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaii Department of Health, visit http://hawaiicovid19.com/.

The Hawaii Department of Health encourages all Hawaii residents to get vaccinated or boosted to protect themselves from COVID-19. Hear from Tellie Matagi, who is a part of the DOH community outreach team and focuses on the Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community.

Visit hawaiicovid19.com for vaccination and testing locations.

About Hawaii Department of Health:

The Hawaii State Department of Health is a state agency of Hawaiʻi, and is organized into three administrations: Health Resources, Behavioral Health, and Environmental Health. DOH’s COVID response is focused on the following actions to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

1) Get your vaccine or booster shot-COVID-19 vaccines are now available to all residents 5 and older. All eligible residents should receive a booster dose after completing their primary vaccine series.

2) Wear a mask -Masks are always required indoors and are recommended outdoors in crowds.

3) Maintain physical distancing -Avoid crowds and keep your distance from non-household members.

4) Get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms–Even if you think that it’s just a cold or allergies, get tested. Free tests are available statewide.