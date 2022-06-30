Celebrating 60 Years of Healthy Smiles and Local Roots

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaii Dental Service and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaii Dental Service, visit www.hawaiidentalservice.com.

It’s Healthy Smiles Week on HI Now with Hawaii Dental Service! Join us as we celebrate HDS’s anniversary, keeping everyone smiling for 60 years. HI Now host Kainoa Carlson speaks with HDS President and CEO Dr. Diane Paloma to learn about the history of HDS and their commitment to dental health here in Hawaii!

For more information, please visit HawaiiDentalService.com.