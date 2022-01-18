Exploring Hawaii Commercial Foods and Von’s Chicken on Maui

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaii Commercial Foods and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaii Commercial Foods, visit http://www.hawaiicommercialfoods.com/.

President Joyce Harris started HCFI to make money and be home for her kids. What started out as a garage operation has expanded significantly, surviving major events like 9/11, the 2008 crash, and COVID-19.

HCFI specializes in pickled vegetables, grab-and-go salads and sandwiches, and ready to eat foods! The idea to sell food came from Joyce’s mother, but never came to be. Her name graces all their retail items in honor of her. They now supply many hotels, restaurants, and grocery stores statewide!

“I really want to thank my loyal customers whose been with us since 1997, and all my employees whose been with me, working hard daily,” says Joyce.

HCFI has also opened a Von’s Chicken on Maui! The popular Korean franchise is known for their delicious fried chicken. While traveling in Korea, Vice President of HCFI Jeff Harris says he ate the best fried chicken he’d ever had. After discovering the Korean franchise on Oahu, Jeff was amazed at how much it reminded him of the chicken he had in Korea. “We loved it, and decided to bring it here [Maui],” says Jeff. The store saw great success, becoming the number one Von’s Chicken in the US at one point!

Visit website, call or walk-in!

Order online at chownow.com

Hawaii Commercial Foods - (808) 986-0053

Von’s Chicken – (808) 793-0258

For more information: www.hawaiicommercialfoods.com, vons-chicken-maui.business.site, Facebook @hawaiicommercialfoodsinc, Instagram @hawaiicommercialfoods