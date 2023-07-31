Get your tickets now for the 2023 Made in Hawai‘i Festival

The Made in Hawai’i Festival is the state’s most-loved showcase of made-in-Hawai’i products and will be held for the first time at the iconic Hawai’i Convention Center, August 18-20, 2023.

The three-day festival will be the largest ever in its 29-year history, and showcase Hawai’i’s creativity and rich cultural heritage, offering attendees an opportunity to explore more than 450 vendor booths of made-in-Hawai’i products.

HTDC is the official manufacturing partner and has been long-time supporter of Made in Hawai’i Festival and the local businesses in Hawai’i. HTDC supports many of the vendors participating in the festival, including Bujo Bae. Bujo Bae’s mission is to empower you to do it all with functional, aesthetic stationery. Designs and collections are inspired by bullet journal spreads promoting overall mental wellness for the modern family. The impact of Made in Hawai’i Festival and the support of HTDC has on small local businesses, like Bujo Bae.

For ticket information, visit madeinhawaiifestival.com. To learn more about Bujo Bae, visit www.bujobae.com or on Instagram @bujobae_.