Frida’s Hawaii serves up authentic Mexican cuisine on the west side

Frida’s Hawaii started in 2019 with a small food truck in Ewa Beach. Since then, Frida’s has seen great success, and moved to a larger location in Waipahu. What makes Frida’s so delicious is the authentic Mexican recipes and ingredients they use in their food. Owner Janet Gamboa says she draws inspiration from her mother and grandmother’s cooking, which she dearly enjoyed as a child. “All I know is from my grandma and my mom,” she says.

Frida’s has seen great support from the community on the west side. They saw an increase in business during the pandemic and were busy every day fulfilling takeout orders. There most popular dish on the menu is the Frida’s tacos, a double tortilla taco with steak, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Another popular dish is their french fries smothered in carne asada and other delicious toppings. If you want to try something different, try their esquitas. This street delicacy is a Mexican corn dish with mayonnaise, sour cream, and cheese topped with tajin!

Janet is happy she can share her culture and cuisine with the people of Hawaii. “I try to make the real Mexican food,” she says. If you’re craving true, authentic Mexican cuisine, head on down to Frida’s Hawaii in Waipahu!