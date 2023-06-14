New food and poke is on the menu for Foodland’s 75th Anniversary

Join us in celebrating 75 years of Food, Family, Friends & Aloha! Foodland’s 75th Anniversary is here, and we’re joining Chef Keoni Chang, Chief Food Officer, here at Foodland Farms Ala Moana to learn more about Foodland’s exclusive new local offerings, including a brand-new Ginger Scallion Ahi Tataki Poke.

