Endless options on the menu at Potluck & Pa`ina

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Foodland and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Foodland, visit foodland.com

With Potluck & Pa`ina from Foodland, your next party just got easier – and tastier, too! From Foodland favorites like Poke and Salt & Vinegar Wings to a wide selection of local pupu and desserts, we have everything you need for any occasion. Select from our favorite packages or order individual platters for pau hana, snack time and more.

It’s easy and convenient – just place your order at Foodland.com and then pick up at the store of your choice at the customer service counter. Plus, we offer delivery from select stores too!

Visit Foodland.com/party to view menus and place your order today.

Copyright 2023 KHNL. All rights reserved.