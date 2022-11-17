Open House: Unit with city views of Honolulu and full service retirement community at One Kalakaua

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Hawaiian Bank and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Hawaiian Bank, visit https://www.fhb.com/en/personal.

If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings!

Enjoy the city & pool views from this spacious 2BR/2BA unit nestled in the heart of Honolulu. Unit includes enclosed lanai, new carpet & paint, full-size Bosch washer & dryer, pool, and community storage on every floor. Unit is in a secured, & pet-friendly building with a resident manager, and 1 assigned parking stall close to building entrance. Imagine the convenience of taking a short drive or bike ride to work, , or explore the array of dining & shopping from Ward Village, Ala Moana, Chinatown & more! Enjoy all that city living has to offer!

Welcome to One Kalakaua! This original 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit was converted into a spacious renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath. This unit faces the cooler side of the building, with gorgeous views from all sides of the unit. One Kalakaua is the only fee simple full service retirement community in a convenient central Honolulu location. Services include fine dining, weekly maid service, organized events and activities, daily exercise classes, 24 Hr. assistance in-living services, and Hale Ola Kino, a 32-bed award winning skilled nursing facility. Call for your private showing today!

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home -- or are interested in refinancing your current one -- get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.