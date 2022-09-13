Open House: Spacious home in Royal Kunia and fully renovated condo in Yacht Harbor Towers

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Hawaiian Bank and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Hawaiian Bank, visit https://www.fhb.com/en/personal.

Welcome to Royal Kunia! This well maintained spacious home in a quiet neighborhood has laminate flooring, fresh paint, and a new stainless steel fridge. This three bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom home is a must see! The living room has a bonus nook off to the side making for a comfortable reading area. The dining room, living room, bonus nook and half bath are all conveniently located on the 1st floor with the all the bedrooms upstairs. The landscaping is beautiful, with a Papaya tree and a gazebo. The yard is fenced in for privacy and security. This lovely home is waiting for the perfect owner. Park and strolling areas are all around for everyone to enjoy!

A completely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Yacht Harbor Towers near Ala Moana Beach Park and world-famous Waikiki beach with great nightlife, restaurants, grocery stores nearby! All utilities are included in the HOA! The interior of this home has been completely remodeled with luxury vinyl plank flooring, LED vanity mirrors, new appliances, cabinets, sinks, and countertops. New light fixtures and recessed lighting were added. This home has never been lived in since this remodel. The Yacht Harbor Towers offers fantastic amenities which include: tennis court, pool, hot tub, rec deck, and barbecue area for entertaining.

