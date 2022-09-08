Open House: Private terrace at condo in Waikiki and lovely home in Makakilo

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Hawaiian Bank and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Hawaiian Bank, visit https://www.fhb.com/en/personal

If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

Welcome to your own private tropical oasis in Waikiki! One of only four units in the building with a HUGE private terrace. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit has been renovated including new quartz countertops, cabinets, automatic blinds, upgraded closet, paint, and even comes with a projector screen to elevate your movie nights! Amenities include a heated pool, sauna, BBQ, recreation deck, gym and even a convenience store! The Waikiki Sunset is close proximity to famous Waikiki beach, nightlife, entertainment, restaurants , and world class shopping. The building is equipped with fire sprinklers, upgraded plumbing, laundry facility on every floor, and has central AC. Schedule your private showing today!

This lovely four bedroom, two and a half bath home located on a cul de sac, offers a spacious living and dining area, loft study, walk in closet in the master bedroom, and new carpeting. The home features an owned photovoltaic system, solar hot water heater, and a fenced in yard. Wai Kaloi sits atop the Oahu’s “Second City” of Kapolei in the breezy hillside region of Makakilo. Enjoy Ko Olina Resorts and numerous shopping centers nearby. This one will not last long. Visit us at open house this weekend.

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank!