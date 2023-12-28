Experience local food, good music and good people at Moani Waikiki

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of International Market Place and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about International Market Place, visit shopinternationalmarketplace.com

Moani Waikiki is a locally owned and operated restaurant located in the heart of Waikiki serving the Hawaii lifestyle all in one experience. They feature local cuisine and showcase live music every night of the week. Come dine like a local and be a part of their ohana!

For more information, visit www.moaniwaikiki.com