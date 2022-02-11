Echelon Education Consulting provides educational programs focused on individual student growth

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Echelon Education Consulting and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Echelon Education Consulting, visit https://www.echeloneducationconsulting.com/.

Echelon Education Consulting offers valuable face-to-face online academic support for Hawaii’s youths and their families. They provide options for home schooling and home tutoring opportunities. This program is 100% virtual and serves youths from kindergarten to 12th grade. They welcome students from ALL Islands, from Kauai to South Point!

Echelon Education Consulting (EEC) understands that parents may want the option of placing their children into an educational program that focuses on the individual development of their child.

It has been difficult to manage our children’s schooling during the pandemic. To allow for parents to continue to their professional obligations, there needs to be an alternative that gives children the quality of a private education in a manner that supports responsible social distancing while also being affordable and accessible.

Struggles with time management, keeping to goals and schedules, and ensuring success can be frustrating for teacher, parents, and children. Echelon Education Consulting offers a way of alleviating some of that stress while ensuring a greater degree of success. Echelon has developed a structured academic management approach to assist your child to take advantage of the independent learning technologies without increasing the undue burden on teachers and parents.

EEC provides bi-weekly progress reports to inform parents of their child’s progress and needs. Currently, EEC only offers comprehensive educational support for home school students and educational assistance with math and writing K-12. Scheduling is year-round and flexible around the needs and circumstances of the child, family, and school!

For more information: www.echeloneducationconsulting.com