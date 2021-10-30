Unique menu at Eating House 1849 allows guests to customize their entrée

Sponsored by International Market Place

The idea was created by corporate Chef Garret Mukogawa in collaboration with Executive Chef Randy Bangloy! Choose from a selection of fresh fish like mahi mahi, kampachi, salmon, and mekajiki (swordfish). Next, decide on the style of preparation, whether that’s grilled, sautéed, tempura style, or steamed. Lastly, choose one of Eating House’s amazing sauces: sizzling serrano, tri caviar, truffle capper risotto, ginger scallion, or crab dynamite style! With so many options to choose from, there’s something for everyone in your party!

The Eating House 1849 pays homage to Hawaii’s culinary heritage, using what was available from local farmers, ranchers, foragers and fishermen. Chef Roy blends the easy ambiance and simple flavors of a plantation town with bold modern cuisine.

So if you’re looking for an up-scale, yet laid back type of environment with great service and wonderful, unique food choices, head down to Eating House 1849 at International Market Place. Brunch on Sundays is from 10:30am – 2:00pm. For more information, please visit www.royyamaguchi.com!