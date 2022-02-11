Dunkin’ Hawaii creates new sweet treats just in time for Valentine’s Day

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Dunkin’ Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dunkin’ Hawaii, visit www.dunkindonuts.com.

Valentine’s Day is coming up and Dunkin’s Valentine’s Day treats are a great way to share the love. When people think of Valentine’s day, they often think of hearts, the colors pink and red, and sometimes Cupid! Well, Dunkin’ has brought back its signature heart-shaped donuts in two yummy flavors: Brownie Batter Donut filled with rich, chocolatey brownie batter-flavored butter crème filling and topped with vanilla flavored icing and chocolate sprinkles. They also have their Cupid’s Choice Donut filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry flavored icing and pink sprinkles.

Dunkin’ is playing off the pink theme for Valentine’s day with their Pink Strawberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers made with strawberry and dragon fruit flavors combined with coconut milk. For chocolate lovers, they have a Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte which has mocha flavor and is topped with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle and hot chocolate powder!

Dunkin’ wants to help you share the love, and their Valentine’s Day treats are the perfect way to tell the people closest to you how you feel. Whether it’s the sweet cocoa mocha latte or the decadent heart shaped donuts, grab something sweet for your co-worker, boss, neighbor, mailman, and others who you just want to share the love of Dunkin’ with!