Save water and save money with toilet kits from City Mill

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of City Mill and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about City Mill, visit www.citymill.com

Finding ways to conserve water usage is not just good for our ‘aina but good for our wallets too! City Mill merchant Iris Wilhelm-Norseth explains why looking for toilets with the Water Sense logo makes good environmental and financial sense. Household toilets account for 30% of your household’s indoor water usage. Getting a water-efficient toilet doesn’t just help the environment, it also saves you money on your water bill. The Board of Water Supply is currently offering a $45 rebate when you purchase a Water Sense toilet to go kit! The kit must have the Water Sense label and includes both the tank and bowl. Head on down to your local City Mill location for more information on the to go kits and water-efficient toilets.

For more information, visit www.citymill.com

Copyright 2023 KHNL. All rights reserved.