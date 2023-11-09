The Patch is now open at City Mill Mililani

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of City Mill and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about City Mill, visit www.citymill.com.

During COVID City Mill saw the rise of gardening and how passionate their customers are about it. They felt a true, re-imagined garden space would improve the customer experience tremendously. The Patch at City Mill Mililani carries an expansive selection of Natural & Organic plant food, soils and plant nutrients. They also have a large number of ceramic plants in all sizes and shapes. Like the garden departments in the other City Mill stores, The Patch stock Gilmore brand water hoses and hose ends which withstands the sun and salt air better than most brands.

For more information: www.citymill.com, Facebook @citymill, Instagram @citymill