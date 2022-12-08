International Market Place has something for everyone on your holiday gift list

Whether you’re looking for a stocking stuffer or a splurge present, with over 90 stores and restaurants you’re certain to find something for everyone on your holiday list this season at International Market Place.

Not sure what to get? Take a cue from the gift lists of local influencers and taste makers Emma Wo, Kimie Miner and Jonah. Plus find out some of the top picks by IMP employees who have a pulse on all things gift giving this holiday.

Shop the first-ever Mai Hawaii pop-up boutique at International Market Place from Black Friday through Christmas Eve featuring a collection of 5 locally-owned, female founded brands like Mahina Made, Yireh and Mohala Eyewear. They’ll have exclusive products available only at the pop-up. You will not want to miss it!

For more information, visit www.shopinternationalmarketplace.com and in Japanese, ja.shopinternationalmarketplace.com.